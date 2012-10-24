SAN FRANCISCO Oct 24 Moody's Investors Service
said on Wednesday that it would place California school
districts with weak liquidity on review for possible downgrades
if the state's voters reject two November ballot measures that
propose tax increases to raise money for education spending.
The districts are not well positioned to withstand spending
cuts that would go into effect if voters reject the measures,
Moody's said in a statement.
"Moody's expects as many as 150 of the 327 California school
districts it rates to face some degree of fiscal pressure if
both propositions are defeated," the rating agency said. "The
weakest of these are likely candidates that Moody's would place
on review for downgrade following the election."
"These districts feature very low or negative general fund
reserves or net cash balances," Moody's said. "Less vulnerable
districts would be placed on review over the ensuing months."
Governor Jerry Brown is campaigning for Proposition 30,
which proposes raising the state's sales tax along with personal
income tax rates on the wealthy. Revenue raised by the measure
would prevent cuts in the short term to education spending and
be used to bolster the state's general fund in future years.
The measure faces competition from Proposition 38, which
would raise personal income tax rates on annual earnings on all
but the poorest Californians to raise money for school spending
and early childhood programs and to repay state debt.
Recent polls show support for Proposition 30 hovering around
51 percent and support for Proposition 38 around 42 percent.
"The relatively lower bankruptcy risk for a school district
- owing both to the state fiscal oversight and the absence of
clear authority to file for bankruptcy - would help keep general
obligation ratings from falling deeply into non-investment
grade, but it doesn't fully insulate the most fiscally
distressed school districts' ratings from downward action if the
tax measures fail," Moody's said.