SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 A decision by
California's pension fund for public employees to lower its
assumed rate of return will present near-term budget pressure
for some municipalities across the state, Fitch Ratings said on
Tuesday.
"We believe that this reduction presents the biggest risk to
municipalities and counties with the least overall financial
flexibility and strained relationships with their work forces,"
Fitch said in a statement.
The board of the California Public Employees' Retirement
System last month voted to lower its longstanding 7.75 assumed
rate of return to a more conservative 7.5 percent, which will
require government employers paying into the fund to increase
their contributions.
(Reporting By Jim Christie)