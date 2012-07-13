July 13 The dollar value of U.S. municipal bonds
covered by insurance rose by more than one-fifth in 2012's first
half, but insured issues remained a small fraction of new debt
sold by state and local governments, Thomson Reuters data showed
on Friday.
Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp, the market's sole
insurer, secured $7.7 billion of the $191.7 billion of muni debt
sold in the first six months of 2012 -- an increase in value of
nearly 21 percent from 2011's first half.
Insured bonds, which accounted for 57.3 percent of issuance
in the $3.7 trillion tax-free debt market in 2005, sank to just
5.5 percent of issuance in 2011 after last decade's financial
crisis stripped insurers of their coveted triple-A ratings and
drove some out of the business.
Letters of credit backed $2.47 billion of debt sold in 47
deals during the first half, down 6.7 percent from the same
period in 2011. Citibank was the top provider, accounting
for $550 million of the total, Thomson Reuters reported.
U.S. Bancorp was second at $439 million, and Wells
Fargo & Co was third with $402 million, according to the
data.
Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, last year's top bond counsel,
led again in early 2012 and handled 213 deals valued at $16.3
billion in the first half. Hawkins Delafield & Wood LLP moved up
a notch from a year earlier and was second in the bond counsel
rankings with 194 deals worth $12.5 billion.