June 22 A total of 1,675 U.S. public finance obligations were downgraded by Moody's Investors Service on Friday, because their ratings were entirely or partly dependent on the credit ratings of the 15 banks it has downgraded.

The debt affected is around $45 billion, Moody's said in a statement.

"Such support includes letters of credit, standby bond purchase agreements, and other liquidity facilities," Moody's said in a statement.