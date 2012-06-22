U.S. Treasury amends times for 3-month bill, 3-year note auctions
WASHINGTON, June 8 For details of the U.S. Treasury's amended times for the 3-month bill and 3-year note auctions next week, see:
June 22 A total of 1,675 U.S. public finance obligations were downgraded by Moody's Investors Service on Friday, because their ratings were entirely or partly dependent on the credit ratings of the 15 banks it has downgraded.
The debt affected is around $45 billion, Moody's said in a statement.
"Such support includes letters of credit, standby bond purchase agreements, and other liquidity facilities," Moody's said in a statement.
BOSTON, June 8 A second former State Street Corp executive is expected to plead guilty in connection with what U.S. prosecutors say was a scheme to defraud six clients through secret illicit commissions on billions of dollars of trades.