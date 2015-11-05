Nov 5 U.S. voters gave the green light on
Tuesday to the sale of $18.9 billion or 81.6 percent of the
about $23 billion of bonds cities, schools, parks and other
issuers in the municipal debt market placed on ballots,
according to results on Thursday compiled by data company Ipreo.
Nearly $3.2 billion of proposed bond issuance was rejected by
voters while election results for about $1 billion of bond
issues were still pending, Ipreo data showed.
Chris Mier, a muni analyst at Loop Capital Markets, said
while the approval rate was a little higher than in recent
years, the amount of bonds put up for voter approval has been
dropping from a peak of over $100 billion in 2006.
The biggest issue winning approval was $1.6 billion of bonds
for the Dallas Independent School District, while the biggest
single referendum to lose was $287 million of bonds for a
courthouse project in Travis County, Texas. Voters in Arizona's
Pima County rejected seven bond referendums totaling $815.7
million.
Issuance of muni bonds in 2015 totaled $332.5 billion as of
the end of October, up 32.9 percent from the same period in
2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
