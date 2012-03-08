March 8 The U.S. municipal bond market
grew to $3.74 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2011
from $3.73 trillion in the third quarter, the Federal
Reserve said on Thursday.
That was below the $3.8 trillion in outstanding debt in the
fourth quarter of 2010, a year marked by a historic burst of
issuance. The popular Build America Bonds program expired at the
end of 2010, and cities, counties and states rushed to sell the
debt. Meanwhile, issuance in 2011 was at its lowest level
since 2001, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Households continued shedding municipal bonds in the fourth
quarter, according to the central bank's estimates, dropping
$111.8 billion of bonds after jettisoning $73.2 billion in the
third quarter and $123.8 billion in the second.
Meanwhile, banks and mutual funds continued acquiring
municipal bonds. In the third quarter, banks gained $67.4
billion of bonds and mutual funds $63.6 billion. Money market
mutual funds dropped $29.9 billion of municipal bonds in the
fourth quarter.