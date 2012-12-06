Dec 6,U.S. municipal bond funds reported $489 million of net inflows in the week ended Dec. 5, down from $545 million in the prior week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $702 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Municipal bond funds, popular with retail investors, have attracted net weekly inflows for nearly a year, barring two periods - the weeks ended April 11 and Oct. 31.

In the latest week, high-yield funds had inflows of $212 million down from $125 million in the previous week.

Flows into exchange-traded municipal bond funds rose to $98 million from $54 million in the week ended Nov. 28.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Dec. 5 showed retail investors bought 1.6 bonds for each one they sold, unchanged from the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 64,327, while the number of bonds sold was 39,547.

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.