HSBC Holdings markets Singapore dollar AT1 bonds at 5% area
SINGAPORE, June 1 (IFR) - HSBC Holdings is marketing its first Singapore dollar Additional Tier 1 issue with yield guidance in the 5 percent area.
March 21 U.S. municipal bond funds reported net weekly outflows of $261 million in the week ended March 20, after outflows of $112.5 million the previous week, Lipper said on Thursday.
That knocked the four-week moving average from net inflows to a net outflow of $36.6 million. A week earlier, the four-week moving average was net inflows of $101.49 million.
* Company responded to letter received from Aurora Funds Management Limited