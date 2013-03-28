March 28 U.S. municipal bond funds reported net
weekly outflows of $43 million in the week ended March 27,
compared with outflows of $261 million the previous week, Lipper
said on Thursday.
After four consecutive weeks of outflows, the four-week
moving average was for a net outflow of $128.4 million. A week
earlier, the four-week moving average was knocked from a net
inflow to a net outflow of $36.6 million.
For two months, investor money poured into municipal bond
funds on a net basis before reversing in March, according to
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
High-yield funds did not follow suit in the most recent
week, registering weekly inflows of $16.8 million, compared to
outflows last week of $36.9 million. The four-week moving
average for high-yield muni funds remained negative, with Lipper
reporting average weekly outflows over the period at $26.2
million.
Exchange-traded funds showed outflows of $5 million in the
latest week, a continued decline from the previous week's $21
million of net outflows.
Recent outflows have been driven by long-bond funds, said
Chris Mauro, head of municipals strategy at RBC Capital Markets,
in a research note on Thursday.
Normal seasonal selling at tax time can't account for all of
the weakness in muni fund flows, he said.
"These outflows are coming too early in the year to be
entirely attributable to tax season," he said.
An examination of the last 10 years of fund flow data showed
that such outflows usually materialize in the second and third
weeks of April, not in early March, he said.
"A strong equity market, continued low muni yields, and a
fear of rising interest rates have combined to diminish the
attractiveness of the municipal asset class to some degree," he
said.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 set a record
closing high on Thursday, finishing a fifth consecutive month of
gains.
Retail investors held steady munis, buying 1.8 muni bonds
for every one they sold in the week ended March 27. That is up
slightly from the 1.7 ratio that held for at least the four
previous weeks, according to BondDesk Group.
The number of bonds bought totaled 60,582, while the number
of bonds sold was 34,608.