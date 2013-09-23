Sept 23 Elaine Greenberg, the first chief of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Municipal Securities and Public Pensions Enforcement Unit, has joined Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP as a partner based in Washington, the law firm said on Monday.

In 25 years at the SEC, Greenberg served under nine different SEC chairmen, the firm said in a news release.

"Elaine's experience and reputation handling high-profile matters involving financial fraud and insider trading adds tremendous strength to our securities litigation and regulatory enforcement bench at Orrick," said Jim Kramer, head of the firm's securities litigation and regulatory enforcement group.