SAN FRANCISCO, March 5 The city of
Hercules, California is no longer at risk of a municipal
bankruptcy after settling a lawsuit by bond insurer Ambac
Assurance Corp, the city's manager said in a report posted on
the city's website on Monday.
"This outcome will keep the city from having to consider
pre-bankruptcy mediation and a potential Chapter 9 bankruptcy
protection filing," the report by City Manager Steven Duran
said.
Duran told Reuters he could not comment on the settlement,
but said it is expected to be approved on Wednesday.
"We're just holding on until then and hopefully that all
goes well," Duran said.
Ambac, a unit of Ambac Financial Group, was not
immediately available to comment on the settlement, disclosed
nearly a month after Standard & Poor's dropped its ratings on
three series of revenue bonds issued by the Hercules Public
Financing Authority by five notches to a speculative grade 'BB'
from 'A-' and placed the ratings on review for possible further
downgrade.
S&P also put Hercules' A-rated series 2010 debt secured by
sewer utility revenues on review for a possible downgrade.
The ratings agency's actions were prompted by talk of
bankruptcy in Hercules City Hall and by Ambac's lawsuit against
the San Francisco Bay area city of 25,000 people, about 10 miles
south of Vallejo, which last year emerged from three years of
bankruptcy.
Ambac had wanted Hercules to use $4.1 million of
tax-increment revenue collected in December by its now defunct
redevelopment agency for a $2.4 million bond payment that was
due last month, Duran said.
Hercules did not use the funds because it keeps its money in
a pooled cash account, which was running too low for the city to
make the debt-servicing payment and pay for its operations at
the same time, he added.
Hercules defaulted on the payment, which was covered through
bond insurance.
Analysts in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal debt market had
been keeping a close eye on Hercules, concerned it could share
the spotlight with Stockton, a California city of 292,000 about
85 miles east of San Francisco.
S&P on Monday lowered its issuer credit rating on Stockton
to a selective default level of 'SD' from 'CC' after the
financially troubled city missed some debt service payments due
on March 1.
The cut followed a downgrade by S&P last week in which it
dropped its issuer credit rating on Stockton further into
speculative grade territory to 'CC' from 'BB' after the city's
leaders voted to suspend about $2 million in payments on some of
its lease revenue bonds.
Suspending the payments is part of a plan to restructure
Stockton's finances to avert bankruptcy.
Stockton also intends to bring its major bond holders, bond
insurers, employees and retired employees into mediation for up
to 90 days. The city aims to obtain concessions in the face of a
budget shortfall seen in a best-case scenario at $20 million.
With one of the country's hardest hit housing markets,
Stockton's revenue has tumbled in recent years and two decades
of fiscal mismanagement have also helped push its finances to
the brink, according to Stockton's city manager.
A new state law approved after Vallejo's 2008 bankruptcy
requires mediation for financially troubled local governments
entertaining bankruptcy.
If Stockton does not obtain necessary concessions it will
still have the option to declare bankruptcy, which would make it
the biggest U.S. city to do so.
(Reporting by Jim Christie, Editing by Gary Crosse)