July 23 The number of rating downgrades for
non-profit hospitals outpaced upgrades in the first quarter of
2012, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday, adding it
remains cautious about the effects of a slow economic recovery,
federal deficit cutting measures and state budget pressures on
the sector.
The ratio of downgrades to upgrades was 1.33 to 1, Moody's
said.
"The increased proportion of downgrades is driven by the
continued slow economic recovery, increasing pressure on state
budgets, and a large and growing federal deficit that may lead
to reductions in Medicare and Medicaid which translate into weak
volumes and revenue declines," Moody's said in a statement,
noting that it is maintaining its long-standing negative outlook
on the sector.
Upgrades "have been due primarily to strong management,
increased revenues from state provider taxes, and mergers," the
rating agency added.
Meanwhile, the dollar amount of downgraded debt, $2.78
billion, exceeded the dollar amount of upgraded debt, $2.11
billion, which resulted in a ratio of 1.32 to 1.
That was a reversal from prior quarters and showed an
increase of downgrades of bigger not-for-profit health systems,
Moody's said.
The agency affirmed 84 ratings in the quarter, and changed
six rating outlooks to positive. But it said "we still believe
downgrades will continue to outpace upgrades."
Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the federal
healthcare law known as the Patient Protection and Affordable
Care Act, a decision Moody's deemed a "neutral event" for
non-profit providers. The law changes how Medicare and Medicaid,
two health insurance programs for the elderly and the poor,
operate.
"Reductions and changes in Medicare and Medicaid
reimbursements and funding will be negative in the long term due
to expected cuts to these programs stipulated under the act,"
Moody's said.