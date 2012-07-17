July 17 Illinois decided to skip a retail order
period for $1.5 billion of unemployment revenue bonds that was
expected to be held on Tuesday, and proceed directly to the
formal pricing for institutions on Wednesday, according to a
state official.
Individual investors displayed only limited interest, so a
presale period would not have been worthwhile, a source familiar
with the matter said.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security unemployment
insurance fund building receipts revenue bond deal was rated AA
with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and
AA-plus from Fitch Ratings. That is well above the Illinois
general obligation rating of A-plus with a negative outlook and
A with a stable outlook, respectively.