NEW YORK, July 22 Seeking to expand its share of a market still scarred by the financial crisis, Assured Guaranty Ltd said on Monday it is launching a new municipal bond insurance company called Municipal Assurance Corp.

The new firm will provide backing mostly for general obligation and public utility revenue bonds in at least 37 states and the District of Columbia, the company said.

Municipal bond insurance fell out of favor as backers with exposure to mortgage-backed securities lost their AAA credit ratings during the financial crisis.

Bermuda-based Assured was the last company standing after the municipal bond insurance market ruptured. It guaranteed some $3.39 billion of debt in the first six months of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data released earlier this month.

Assured's closest competitor is Build America Mutual Assurance Co., a New York-based newcomer, which guaranteed $2.13 billion in debt.

Berkshire Hathaway Assurance Corp., a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., guaranteed $106.9 million in debt.

"It's a good line of business because there are so few entrants in this marketplace right now," said Dan Berger, analyst at Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters. "At this juncture, their market share can only increase."

Municipal Assurance has stable outlook ratings of AA+ from Kroll Bond Rating Agency and AA- from Standard & Poor's Rating Services, the company said.