March 21 Investors in municipal bonds will be able to see prices and yields on transactions between dealers from April 30, the latest step in a global effort to make the $3.7 trillion market more transparent.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved posting inter-dealer yields and prices on the website known as EMMA [] that is operated by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

"Investors and other market stakeholders will now have access to comparable data when making investment decisions," said Lynnette Kelly, executive director of the MSRB, a self-regulatory organization made up of banks, issuers, and advisers that writes the rules for the market. The SEC enforces the rules.

Currently, EMMA, which stands for Electronic Municipal Marketplace Access, only posts prices and yields for transactions between dealers and customers.

The SEC, which is poised to release a sweeping report on market conditions, on Monday said recent financial struggles of states and cities are creating the need for better disclosures and record-keeping in the municipal bond market.

For the last few years, the federal government has ramped up investor protections in the municipal bond market, an effort that accelerated with the passage of the financial regulatory overhaul known as the Dodd-Frank Act.

The SEC and MSRB are especially concerned with protecting individual investors, who may not have the same access to information as institutional buyers capable of hiring analysts. For nearly half a year, they have been redefining what constitutes a "sophisticated investor," or one who is capable of evaluating the risks and market value of transactions independently.

They are also considering how to clear the way for individual investors to buy bonds on electronic trading platforms, chiefly through making sure those investors can access the most current information on the securities.