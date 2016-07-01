(Adds more data and background)
July 1 Sales of debt by states, cities, schools
and other issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market dipped to
$214.5 billion in the first half of 2016, down 0.2 percent from
the same period in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data on
Friday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top bookrunning
underwriter of munis for the first half, while California was
the most prolific issuer with nearly $4.52 billion of debt sold.
The Environmental Facilities sector reported the largest
year-on-year gains, with $1.13 billion raised in the first half
this year compared to $644.3 million last year, a 74.9 percent
increase.
While the Housing, Utilities and Transportation sectors also
rose, the Electric Power category saw proceeds fall 29.6 percent
from this time last year.
Green Bond issuance in the first half of 2016 grew 88
percent from last year, totaling $4.4 billion. Citi underwrote
the largest green issue in the second quarter: Massachusetts
Water Resources Authority's $681.6 April issue.
June was the most active month in the second quarter, with
$45.3 billion raised from 1,333 transactions.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog in Chicago and Stephanie Kelly in
New York; Editing by Diane Craft and David Gregorio)