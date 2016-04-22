NEW YORK, April 22 Issuance in the U.S. municipal bond market is slated to reach $8.46 billion next week, with two large sales of around $1 billion each from a Wisconsin health authority and a California development agency dominating the calendar.

The new issuance will follow 29 weeks of straight inflows into municipal bond funds, the longest such run since 2010. The run marks a break from a historical trend around tax filling season, which usually sees some outflows.

The largest deal will come from the Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority, which will issue $928 million in revenue bonds in a negotiated sale run by Morgan Stanley.

That deal is followed by the California Statewide Communities Development Authority, which will issue around $883 million in revenue bonds in a deal run by BofA Merrill Lynch.

The new issuance of $8.46 billion includes negotiated and competitive deals as well as notes. The data is compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)