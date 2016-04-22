FOREX-Safe-haven currencies soar on Trump uncertainty
* Dollar index surrenders 'Trump bump' (Updates to U.S. market open; changes dateline, previous LONDON)
NEW YORK, April 22 Issuance in the U.S. municipal bond market is slated to reach $8.46 billion next week, with two large sales of around $1 billion each from a Wisconsin health authority and a California development agency dominating the calendar.
The new issuance will follow 29 weeks of straight inflows into municipal bond funds, the longest such run since 2010. The run marks a break from a historical trend around tax filling season, which usually sees some outflows.
The largest deal will come from the Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority, which will issue $928 million in revenue bonds in a negotiated sale run by Morgan Stanley.
That deal is followed by the California Statewide Communities Development Authority, which will issue around $883 million in revenue bonds in a deal run by BofA Merrill Lynch.
The new issuance of $8.46 billion includes negotiated and competitive deals as well as notes. The data is compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Dollar index surrenders 'Trump bump' (Updates to U.S. market open; changes dateline, previous LONDON)
ATHENS, May 17 Thousands of Greeks walked off their jobs on Wednesday and marched through central Athens in an angry protest against continued austerity measures being demanded by international lenders in exchange for disbursing bailout funds.