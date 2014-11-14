(Adds quotes, background throughout)
NEW YORK Nov 14 James Lebenthal, the U.S.
municipal bond market's biggest champion and most eloquent
spokesman, died following a heart attack at age 86, his daughter
said on Friday.
Lebenthal became a force in the New York municipal bond
market in the late 1970s, selling to retail investors for
decades via radio and TV commercials.
"No one loved municipal bonds and their value as the tool
for rebuilding America more than Dad," his daughter, Alexandra
Lebenthal, said by email. "He was a Wall Street legend and his
legacy will live on."
He advocated for the bonds in the 1980s and 1990s, when the
industry was besieged by lawmakers and regulators who wanted to
end their tax-exempt status.
"He was a giant of our industry," said Richard Ciccarone,
head of Iowa-based Merritt Research Services. "He provided a lot
of good will for the industry on telling people not just about
the tax value but how munis were used to serve America."
Though his firm was focused on the Middle Atlantic region,
"his presence was felt throughout America," Ciccarone said in a
telephone interview.
Lebenthal was one of the biggest cheerleaders of New York
City debt as it was crawling out of its fiscal crisis in the
1970s.
"At a time when New York City was down on its luck ... he
gave New York municipal bond investors a sense of community by
linking public finance with infrastructure and improvement,"
Stephen Winterstein, chief municipal strategist at Wilmington,
Delaware-based Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, said by
phone.
In old television and radio ads, he used lines such as
"tax-free municipal bonds are my babies" and called himself
"Built by Bonds Lebenthal."
He glorified munis as "the nuts and bolts that make New York
great," showing images of the South Bronx rebuilding its once
burned-out buildings using munis.
He was also a filmmaker and an adman, starring in short
animated films about munis with titles such as "Lord Love a
Turnpike."
James Lebenthal was the son of Louis and Sayra Lebenthal,
who founded the Lebenthal company in 1925. He was succeeded by
daughter Alexandra at the helm of the business in 1995.
The Lebenthals sold the company in 2001 to MONY Group, which
was absorbed by Merrill Lynch in 2005. Alexandra and James
Lebenthal bought the Lebenthal name back from Merrill in 2007
and Alexandra Lebenthal remains at the helm of the company.
