Jan 3 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $13 million of net outflows in the week ended Jan. 2, down from $423 million of net outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average was negative at $610 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

High-yield funds reported outflows of $104 million, following a net outflow of $261 million the week before.

Flows out of exchange-traded municipal bond funds totaled $7.3 million, compared to outflows of $1.9 million in the last week of December.