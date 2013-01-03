BRIEF-Chairman of supervisory board of Private Equity Managers steps down
* ADAM NIEWIŃSKI RESIGNS FROM HIS POSITION OF CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD OF THE CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 3 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $13 million of net outflows in the week ended Jan. 2, down from $423 million of net outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average was negative at $610 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
High-yield funds reported outflows of $104 million, following a net outflow of $261 million the week before.
Flows out of exchange-traded municipal bond funds totaled $7.3 million, compared to outflows of $1.9 million in the last week of December.
June 1 Wells Fargo & Co said on Thursday David Carroll, head of wealth and investment management, would retire effective July 1 after nearly 38 years with the company.