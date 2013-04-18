BRIEF-Pure Multi-family REIT to offer C$70 million of equity
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering
April 18 U.S. municipal bond funds reported net outflows of $534.9 million in the week ended April 17, compared to $630.66 million of outflows during the previous week, Lipper said on Thursday.
The four-week moving average widened to net outflows of $371.6 million, compared to a week earlier, when the outflow was $303.16 million, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
* Announces retirement of non-executive director, Margaret Leung
* Mid Penn Bancorp - Announced signing of a merger agreement, calls for co to buy stock of Scottdale in a transaction valued at approximately $59.1 million