SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 Morgan Stanley's municipal
debt strategists said on Tuesday that weaker local credit
quality should be a greater concern for municipal debt investors
than Chapter 9 bankruptcy filings.
"Our updated case study analysis of recent Chapter 9 filings
affirms that bankruptcies may pick up somewhat, but the ongoing
deterioration of local credit quality is a more relevant
systemic risk," Morgan Stanley Research's Michael Zezas and
Meghan Robson said in a report.
"Thus, we reiterate our underweight to local credit and
expectation of meager market returns," they added.
The researchers said Chapter 9 filings and municipalities
flirting with bankruptcy are "likely to remain modest and
idiosyncratic." Even so they urged scrutinizing state and local
credits, adding that they favor enterprise revenue debt over
general obligation bonds.
Their review of the recent bankruptcy filings of the
California cities of Stockton and San Bernardino, and of
Detroit's hard times, points to a "buildup of significant
long-term liabilities" as a major reason for their financial
troubles.
Additionally, severe revenue declines and weak reserves left
each city unprepared for the "revenue shock of the Great
Recession," the researchers said.
While the financial problems faced by Stockton, San
Bernardino and Detroit have been extreme, high costs and sharp
revenue drops have not been unusual for municipal debt issuers
across the United States, the researchers said.
"We are averse to state and local credit, and we advocate
increased selectivity in GOs (general obligation bonds)," the
researchers said.
"Structural challenges persist, even under optimistic growth
scenarios," they said. "For states, tax growth is unlikely to
overcome rising costs from long-term liability burdens and
spending mandates while locals face constraints of state aid
cuts and weaker tax bases from lower home values."