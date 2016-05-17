May 17 The yield on top-rated U.S. municipal bonds due in 30 years fell to an all-time low of 2.39 percent Tuesday on Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale.

Rising prices last week began driving the yield under the previous record low of 2.47 percent set in November 2012.

The yield on AAA-rated 10-year bonds ended Tuesday unchanged at 1.54 percent, just 7 basis points higher than the all-time low of 1.47 percent, also set in 2012.

Demand for munis has been strong. Investors have poured money into muni bond funds for 32 consecutive weeks, with $22.1 billion of inflows this year, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit.

The week ended May 11 was the biggest in net inflows so far this year, with $1.2 billion. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)