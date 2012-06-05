SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday it believes
all tobacco Master Settlement Agreement recipients may see lower payments if
California voters support a tax measure that would raise the tax on a pack of
cigarettes by $1 to $1.87.
Voters are taking up the measure, which would raise revenue for medical
research into tobacco-related diseases and fund programs to control tobacco use,
in Tuesday's primary election.
Fitch in a report noted that a similar tax of $1.01 was implemented
federally in March 2009, and cigarette consumption decreased by 10 percent the
following year, exceeding a 12-year average rate of decline of 4 percent.
California is allocated approximately 12 percent of MSA payments, Fitch added.
(New York Ratings Team; Editing by Kenneth Barry)