SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 Moody's Investors Service
said on Monday it downgraded its rating on approximately $3.8
billion of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's
senior sales tax bonds to 'Aa2' from 'Aa1,' citing concern about
the authority's strained finances.
The ratings agency said in a statement that it also assigned
a stable outlook for the debt, noting the outlook "reflects our
view that despite operating pressures at the authority,
bondholders are protected by a commonwealth-guaranteed floor on
sales taxes."
Moody's said it based its one-notch downgrade of the
nation's fifth largest mass transit system on its reduced debt
service coverage, which reflects cumulative sales tax
underperformance over the past decade, and "strained financial
operations that have led to one-time actions to lower debt
service costs for budget relief."
The rating agency said it is also concerned about the
authority's complex variable rate debt and swap portfolio, its
modest liquidity and "heightened risk in the variable rate
portfolio related to liquidity facilities with banks that have
been downgraded recently."