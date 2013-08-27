Aug 27 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday cut the general obligation limited and unlimited tax bond ratings of Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago in Illinois to Aa1 from Aaa, affecting about $2.6 billion of debt.

The rating agency also revised the outlook to negative, reflecting the probability of continuing growth in the district's unfunded pension liabilities, the rating agency said in a statement.

Moody's said in a statement that the "outsized pension liabilities" have "grown due to contribution levels that have fallen short of actuarial standards."