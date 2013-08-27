Aug 27 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday cut
the general obligation limited and unlimited tax bond ratings of
Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago in
Illinois to Aa1 from Aaa, affecting about $2.6 billion of debt.
The rating agency also revised the outlook to negative,
reflecting the probability of continuing growth in the
district's unfunded pension liabilities, the rating agency said
in a statement.
Moody's said in a statement that the "outsized pension
liabilities" have "grown due to contribution levels that have
fallen short of actuarial standards."