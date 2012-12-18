WASHINGTON Dec 18 The Municipal Securities
Rulemaking Board has begun a sweeping review of its regulations,
seeking to revise or retire out-of-date rules, it said on
Tuesday.
The board is a self-regulatory organization made up of bond
issuers, bankers and analysts that writes the rules that the
federal government enforces through the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Over the last five years, the board's responsibilities have
expanded, with its web site known as EMMA becoming the central
repository for all disclosures in the $3.7 trillion municipal
bond market and the financial regulatory law known as Dodd-Frank
giving it more power. It has already made many changes in its
oversight of the ever-evolving market, but mostly in the
incremental fashion of changing rules individually.
"An inherent advantage of the MSRB's status as a
self-regulatory organization is that its rules and other
activities are grounded in the insight of actual participants in
the marketplace," said MSRB Executive Director Lynnette Kelly in
a statement.
"We expect that this review will generate important dialogue
about the effectiveness and efficiency of municipal market
regulation."
The board is seeking comments either on the general nature
of its work or on the specifics the applicability, organization,
burden or approach of MSRB rules through Feb. 19.