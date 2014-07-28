NEW YORK, July 28 New York City's pension funds
logged a 17.4 percent return in the fiscal year ended June 30,
the comptroller's office said on Monday, bringing its total
value to a record $160.5 billion.
The funds, including pensions for teachers, police and other
city employees, benefited from a market surge including a
21-percent rise in the S&P 500 stock index over those 12
months.
The New York City Pension Funds returned 12.1 percent in the
previous fiscal year.
In a statement, Comptroller Scott Stringer said the city
will benefit significantly from the 2014 savings. "Any year in
which the pension funds achieve double the assumed rate of
return is a good one in my book," he said.
The strong 2014 performance will lower the city's pension
contributions starting in fiscal year 2016 with $17.8 billion in
phased-in savings, the comptroller's office said.
