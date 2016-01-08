NEW YORK Jan 8 Issuance in the U.S. municipal
bond market will hit $8.77 billion next week with both fiscally
troubled Chicago and Illinois seeking to tap investors.
It will be the first time the state of Illinois has issued
bonds for 20 months.
Governor Bruce Rauner's administration is downplaying
Illinois' ongoing budget battle ahead of a $480 million bond
sale. An impasse between the Republican governor and Democratic
lawmakers has left the fifth-largest U.S. state without a budget
for the fiscal year that began July 1.
The disclosure document for the general obligation bonds
indicates the absence of a budget is expected to increase
significantly Illinois' chronic backlog of unpaid bills, a gauge
of the state's structural budget deficit. It also points to last
year's rollback of temporarily increased income tax rates, which
is expected to reduce revenue by as much as $5 billion
annually.
Illinois' 10-year general obligation bonds trade in the
secondary market muni bond market with a 1.72 percentage point
spread over top-rated municipal bonds, up from 1.40 percentage
points a year ago.
Overall issuance will include $6.4 billion of negotiated
deals and $2.18 billion of competitive deal.
Chicago will head to the municipal bond market next week
with a $500 million bond issue amid uncertain pension funding
requirements and political turmoil.
The general obligation refunding bonds are scheduled to be
priced through Citigroup on Tuesday, according to bond sale
documents. The sale comes as state legislative fixes to address
Chicago's $20 billion unfunded pension liability are uncertain.
Standard & Poor's warned last week that Chicago's BBB-plus
bond rating could fall "multiple notches" if the city fails "to
successfully implement contingency plans in a timely manner to
fully meet its pension obligations with an identifiable and
reliable revenue source." Moody's Investors Service already
rates the city's bonds at the "junk" level.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)