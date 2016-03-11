SAN FRANCISCO, March 11 Connecticut will return to the U.S. municipal bond market next week with a $550 million general obligation bond issue, whose proceeds are expected to help fund capital projects.

Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service this week assigned an Aa3 rating to the 2016 Series A bonds.

Moody's this week also revised its outlook for the state's approximately $19 billion in debt to negative.

It cited weakening demographics in the state that have led to some budgetary strain. The state has had two years of population loss since 2013, Moody's said.

It cited the fact that the state is the wealthiest in the nation with per capita income above national levels and the ability of the state government to make mid-year budget adjustments as credit strengths.

"While we expect the state to solve the budgetary gaps with recurring solutions, we believe that the weakening demographics will continue and place negative pressure on the state's economy and finances in the next few years, while the very high fixed costs reduce flexibility and present additional challenges," Moody's said in an analyst note this week.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Connecticut's general obligation bonds an 'AA' rating with a negative outlook.

"The negative outlook reflects our view of budget pressures that could lead the state budget to fall out of structural alignment," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Hitchcock.

"Connecticut has been experiencing weak revenue growth, but enacted budget solutions to date have been largely structural, in our opinion," Hitchcock said.

The Connecticut offering will be the second largest in the market next week. The largest will be $750 million from the New York City Transitional Finance Authority.

Overall, an estimated $7.27 billion of debt will hit the municipal bond market next week, including $5.34 billion from the negotiated calendar and $1.42 billion in competitive offerings, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by James Dalgleish)