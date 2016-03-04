NEW YORK, March 4 The two biggest U.S. municipal
bond deals so far this year, from the state of California and
New York state's development agency, will make up almost a third
of the nearly $9 billion in total issuance in the muni market
next week.
The week will be the third straight week of issuance in the
$9 billion to $10 billion range and bring total issuance so far
this year to around $74 billion compared to $81 billion during
the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
California will dominate the calendar next week, issuing
state general obligation bonds worth $2.05 billion, the single
biggest deal so far this year. The lead underwriter is
Citigroup.
New York's Empire State Development Corporation will issue
$1.23 billion in state income tax revenue bonds. The issue is
being used to refund other state-supported debt. Bank of America
Merrill Lynch is the lead underwriter on the sale.
Of the $8.96 billion of new issuance slated for next week,
$7.63 billion is through negotiated deals. The total figure
includes issuance of notes as well as bonds.
