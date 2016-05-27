NEW YORK May 27 New issuance in the U.S.
municipal bond market will slow to $5.15 billion in
holiday-shortened week next week, with a near $1 billion sale by
Pennsylvania dominating the calendar, according to data compiled
by Thomson Reuters.
Pennsylvania will sell $990,550 million of general
obligation debt in a competitive sale on Wednesday. A tranche of
$355 million will be used for capital highway projects and the
remaining $635.6 million will used to refund existing bonds.
U.S. financial markets are closed for the Memorial Day
holiday on Monday. The week typically signals the start of a
slower period for municipal bond issuance over the summer.
The $5.15 billion of new issuance next week includes notes
as well as bonds.
