March 5 A strong global stock market
boosted U.S. state pension fund assets by 16.4 percent in fiscal
2011, narrowing funding gaps that burst open after the financial
crisis in 2008 , Wilshire Consulting said in a report made
public on Monday.
Offsetting a 3.3 percent increase in liabilities for the
same period, the asset boost improved the plans' funding ratios
to 77 percent in fiscal 2011, up from 66 percent in fiscal 2010,
the report found.
"There's been a notable improvement from the 2010
statistics, but these plans in aggregate have a long way to go
to get back to 100 percent funding," said Steve Foresti, a
managing director at Wilshire.
The survey examined 126 state retirement systems and the
market valuations of their assets. Most of the funds had
submitted actuarial data on or after June 30.
Despite the improvement, about 90 percent of pension plans
are still underfunded, the report found.
State unfunded pension liabilities have increasingly been
cited as credit concerns by Wall Street rating agencies. And
some states have been attempting to rein in pension costs by
reducing benefits, raising the retirement age and increasing
employee contributions.