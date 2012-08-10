SAN FRANCISCO Aug 10 Fitch Ratings downgraded on Friday its rating on $144.2 million of Pittsburg Redevelopment Agency, California's subordinate non-housing tax allocation bonds by two notches to BB-minus due to a draw on their debt service reserve fund.

The draw was the result of a decision by the city of Pittsburg to not provide cash-flow loans, Fitch said in a statement, adding that it expects reserves for the bonds may be depleted by next year. Fitch said its outlook for the TABs is negative, a warning of further potential downgrades.