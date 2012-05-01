May 1 Investors in municipal bonds can now see
yields on transactions between dealers in yet another step to
make the $3.7 trillion market more transparent.
The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) said on
Tuesday it has begun to post the inter-dealer yields and prices
on the public database it operates, a website known as EMMA for
Electronic Municipal Market Access.
The board, a self-regulatory organization that writes rules
for the market that the Securities and Exchange Commission
enforces, said that last year inter-dealer trades made up about
one-third of municipal transactions.
In March, the SEC said the recent financial struggles of
states and cities were creating the need for better disclosures
and record-keeping in the municipal bond market.
For the last few years, the federal government has ramped up
investor protections in the market, an effort that accelerated
with the passage of the financial regulatory overhaul known as
the Dodd-Frank Act.
The MSRB also noted that investors can receive emails
notifying them when a particular security trades.
The biggest regulatory change -- defining who counts as an
adviser to issuers under Dodd-Frank -- has yet to be made.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said last week that the final
definition would be scaled back from the original proposal.
Many, including the MSRB, had said it would unintentionally put
those who do not truly advise issuers under federal scrutiny.
Specifically, Schapiro said the exclusion of municipal
employees from requirements to register as advisers needed to
extend to those who are appointed to positions, so as not to
discourage volunteerism by citizens.
"This is an area where we can make some reasonable
carvebacks without doing damage to the goal of municipal adviser
registration," Schapiro said.
The market had expected the definition to be finalized
earlier this year.