* Near $600 million deal's yields seen topping 7 percent
* Puerto Rico offering to come after financial report's
release
* U.S. commonwealth also plans other debt sales
Aug 15 Puerto Rico is targeting late September
for the sale of as much as $600 million of general obligation
debt, a source told Reuters, a deal on track to require yields
of 7 percent, in line with recent debt issued by the Caribbean
island.
The GO sale would come about two weeks after publication of
Puerto Rico's Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for
fiscal year 2012, according to a finance official, who asked not
to be named.
The publication of the CAFR has been repeatedly pushed back,
but is now expected by Sept. 16, according to spokeswoman Betsy
Nazario of the island's Government Development Bank.
An accounting of the heavily indebted island's finances that
worry many in the United States' $3.7 trillion municipal bond
market, the fiscal 2012 CAFR was most recently expected to be
released this month.
Puerto Rico needs to undertake the GO refinancing as well as
a $175 million refinancing of its Public Building Authority to
repay the island's Government Development Bank, which provided
interim financing to plug a hole in the fiscal year 2013 budget
that closed June 30.
Robert Donahue, managing director of Municipal Market
Advisers, said he expects the GO deal to be priced at par or
higher than last week's Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority
(Prepa) issue, which offered investors eye-popping tax-free
yields of as much as 7.12 percent on 30-year bonds.
"Many investors believe that Puerto Rico entities are at
parity because of linkages through lines of credit and transfers
between them, and the ratings agencies have confirmed this, with
their ratings converging at the GO level," Donahue said. "So
people may be demanding higher yields for the GO bonds because
it is coming after the Prepa deal."
Wall Street's three major credit ratings agencies all rate
Puerto Rico's debt at barely investment grade and have cautioned
that downgrades into junk-bond territory are still possible.
"If the GO came to market today, it would probably price
where Prepa is, in that 7 percent range," said Alan Schankel,
managing director at Janney Capital Markets. "Prepa set a new
level. And I think if things don't change dramatically, they
would be hard-pressed to borrow at anything below 7 percent."
Puerto Rico, with a higher per capita debt load than any
U.S. state government and absent as a borrower in the muni
market for more than a year until the Prepa deal, may be asking
a lot of investors, according to Donahue.
"Demand is either stable or declining at a time when Puerto
Rico is increasing supply, with $3 billion or more of Puerto
Rico paper being planned," Donahue said. "So prices and yields
are going to have to go up to attract buyers."
Puerto Rico also has plans before year-end to raise $2.2
billion for the Highways & Transportation Authority, likely in
more than one deal, so that it can retire an outstanding GDB
financing loan and then work to refinance $400 million in Ports
Authority bonds.
Troubled by a long ailing economy and a jobless rate of
around 13.2 percent, Puerto Rico already pays the highest rates
of any major issuer in the U.S. municipal debt market.