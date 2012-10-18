Oct 18 Credit rating downgrades of U.S. municipal debt outpaced upgrades in the third quarter as a sub par economic recovery took its toll on the sector, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Thursday.

There were 1.09 downgrades for every upgrade in the quarter - a reversal from the 1.46 upgrades for every downgrade in the first quarter and 1.29 upgrades for every downgrade in the second quarter, the credit ratings agency reported.

"Some obligors, having already implemented corrective fiscal measures, are facing a narrowing set of options," S&P analyst Gabriel Petek said in a statement. "Many have cut operations and raised revenue where they can."

But the sector's overall credit quality is stable, S&P said, as just over 41 percent of ratings are AA-minus or higher while ratings in the speculative-grade category below BBB-minus have inched up to 1.16 percent over the last year from the usual level of around 1 percent.

Four ratings were dropped to D due to bond defaults in the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date total of defaults by issuers rated by S&P to nine, according to the rating agency.

The amount of multiple-notch downgrades increased in the latest quarter with 35 ratings cut three or more notches compared to 14 in the second quarter.