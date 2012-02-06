Feb 6 There were more upgrades of U.S.
municipal credits than downgrades in 2011, although rating cuts
increased during the last two quarters of the year, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said on Monday.
S&P said some muni sectors could draw more downgrades this
year, adding that financial management will be a key determinant
for rating direction.
"For the most part, we see governments and municipal
enterprise organizations continuing to push ahead - difficult
though it may be - with fiscal adjustments to protect their
credit strength," the rating agency said.
S&P's 1.32 to 1 ratio of upgrades to downgrades contrasts
with those of rivals Moody's Investors Service and Fitch
Ratings. But unlike the other two agencies, S&P did not include
downgrades of housing issues in its overall ratio.
For Moody's, the downgrade-to-upgrade ratio was 4.8 to 1.
Fitch reported 268 downgrades last year versus 130 upgrades.
For S&P, housing issues had a downgrade-to-upgrade ratio of
26.05 to 1. That sector had cuts affecting government-supported
issues following S&P's downgrade of the United States to AA-plus
from AAA in August.
While the pace of downgrades increased in the second half of
2011, S&P said there were only six defaults last year among
issues it rated.
"Contrary to several prominent media reports predicting more
dire outcomes, credit quality in the municipal market was not in
fact verging on collapse," S&P said in a report.
Heading into 2011, Wall Street analyst Meredith Whitney
predicted local governments would default on hundreds of
billions of dollars of debt, but her vision has yet to
materialize.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog, additional reporting by Michael
Connor in Miami; Editing by Dan Grebler)