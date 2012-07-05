July 5 Underwriters of U.S. municipal bonds
should start complying with strict disclosure rules that help
protect issuers from conflicts of interest as soon as possible
and before the formal deadline of Aug. 2, when the regulations
go into effect, a trade group recommended.
The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) wrote the
new rules, which its chairman, Alan Polsky, said were the
"biggest development" in protecting state and local governments
that has been achieved since the self-regulatory group was
created in 1975..
In a report issued Tuesday, the Bond Dealers of America
said, "We believe that it only makes sense that underwriters
should only be required to deliver the disclosures with respect
to transactions that have not yet priced."
But the trade group said it was recommending an early start
because the new rules do not make it clear how pending
transactions are affected.
The regulations come after a string of high-profile scandals
over whether sometimes unsophisticated state and local
government officials were not fully briefed about the risks
posed by some transactions, such as auction rate securities, or
financing for flawed projects, such as an incinerator plant for
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that led to a brush with bankruptcy.
The new MSRB rules, which have the force of federal law,
only apply to negotiated transactions.
The trade group noted that the burden is on the underwriter
to decide whether a deal is a complicated transaction, which
requires the dealer to give the issuer additional information.
"Depending on the sophistication of the issuer, even
traditional fixed rate bonds can be considered a complex
municipal securities transaction," the trade group said.
The trade group recommended that underwriters weigh a
number of factors in determining whether a deal requires the
extra disclosures, including the level of financial expertise of
the issuer's employees.
It added: "An issuer's statutory, financial or operation
condition or limitations may cause risk or complexities that are
particular to the issuer and may cause a specific financing
structure to pose risks or complexities that are unique to that
issuer."
Underwriters also should make the required disclosures about
the arms' length nature of the relationship with the issuer "in
the earliest stages," the trade group said.