Nov 14 Credit rating agencies are looking to
see how U.S. East Coast municipal bond issuers fare in the
aftermath of the storm Sandy with the help of federal disaster
assistance and insurance coverage.
The ability of those issuers to tap their own funds or
obtain loans in the interim to bridge a lag in the payments is
also a credit factor.
"We all know that since the cost of storm clean up occurs
ahead of insurance payments, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management
Agency) reimbursements and state assistance, liquidity and
availability of reserves are important factors," said Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services Analyst Karl Jacob in a conference call
on Wednesday.
The big storm that slammed into the New York City area two
weeks ago flooded communities, shut down some transit facilities
and caused wide-spread power outages.
In a report late on Tuesday, Moody's Investors Service said
it expects possible credit deterioration for only a few "heavily
impacted issuers with weak liquidity." But it
added that its analysis was predicated on the assumption that
FEMA will be reimbursing issuers for storm-related costs they
incurred.
"Should FEMA reimbursements fail to materialize, we expect
possibly broader credit impact across the sector," Moody's said
in a statement.
Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said the storm's
short-term impact should be mitigated by issuers' financial
flexibility, along with FEMA and insurance money.
"We expect damaged property in most communities to be rebuilt,
maintaining tax bases, rather than see residents and businesses
leave the area," Fitch said in a statement.
S&P analysts said transit systems and public power were
particularly hit by the storm. And while Fitch revised the
outlook on the Long Island Power Authority's $5.9 billion of
A-rated debt to negative from stable on Monday, S&P said it has
not changed LIPA's A-minus rating or stable outlook.
"It's a little too early to gauge how great the political
storm may be and if it would impact credit," said S&P Analyst
Geoffrey Buswick.