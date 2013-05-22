WASHINGTON May 22 The city of South Miami, Florida, defrauded investors by not disclosing problems with the tax-exempt status of two bond deals, U.S. securities regulators said on Wednesday in their second municipal bond fraud enforcement action this month.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the Florida city had agreed to settle the fraud charges, involving debt sales totaling $12 million, and to hire an independent consultant to oversee its municipal bond disclosures.

The city settled without admitting or denying the allegations and did not have to pay a monetary penalty. No individuals were named in the case, as has been the case with all but one of the agency's recent string of rebukes of issuers in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.

The SEC attributed the violation to poor communication and lack of training for the city's finance officials, although it said that was no excuse.

"South Miami's fraudulent conduct put bondholders in danger of incurring significant additional costs associated with their investments," Elaine Greenberg, chief of the Municipal Securities and Public Pensions Unit in the SEC Enforcement Division, said in a statement.

South Miami's city manager was not immediately available to comment.

The two deals at issue, so-called conduit bonds, were made through the Florida Municipal Loan Council and dated from 2002 and 2006 to finance a mixed-use retail and parking structure.

The SEC said that since the city loaned proceeds from the first offering to a private developer and restructured a lease agreement related to the parking structure before the second sale, it put the tax-exempt status of both bond deals in jeopardy.

In 2010, the city publicly acknowledged that the bonds' interest payments could possibly be taxed. It then settled with the Internal Revenue Service by paying $260,345, and secured part of the bonds at a cost of $1.16 million in order to maintain the tax exemption for the debt, according to the SEC.

Tax-exempt status is a valued advantage for municipal bonds. Investors generally will accept lower interest rates on such bonds because the interest payments are exempt from federal and state taxation.

"The tax-exempt status of municipal bonds is vitally important to bond investors, and we will closely scrutinize any conduct by issuers or others that threatens that tax exemption," the SEC's Greenberg said.

LATEST CRACKDOWN

The SEC has limited authority over the municipal bond market, but in recent months has begun cracking down on issuers about providing bond buyers with accurate and timely information.

Less than three weeks ago, the agency brought landmark charges against Pennsylvania's capital city of Harrisburg where according to the SEC city leaders committed fraud by glossing over money problems in public speeches and presentations after failing to release annual financial disclosures.

Last month it accused the city of Victorville, California, of defrauding bond investors by inflating the value of the property used to secure a bond sale. In March, the SEC settled with Illinois for misleading investors about the state's employee pension problems.

A city sells conduit bonds to finance a project that will be used by a private, for-profit entity, and the debt is repaid with revenues from that entity.

In order for the South Miami bonds to remain tax exempt, the private developer had to have a limited role in the project, the SEC said.

Municipalities "cannot rely on a lack of internal procedures or experience in debt offerings to excuse fraudulent disclosures made to investors," Eric Bustillo, director of the SEC's Miami Regional Office, said in a statement.