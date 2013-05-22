WASHINGTON May 22 The city of South Miami,
Florida, defrauded investors by not disclosing problems with the
tax-exempt status of two bond deals, U.S. securities regulators
said on Wednesday in their second municipal bond fraud
enforcement action this month.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the Florida
city had agreed to settle the fraud charges, involving debt
sales totaling $12 million, and to hire an independent
consultant to oversee its municipal bond disclosures.
The city settled without admitting or denying the
allegations and did not have to pay a monetary penalty. No
individuals were named in the case, as has been the case with
all but one of the agency's recent string of rebukes of issuers
in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
The SEC attributed the violation to poor communication and
lack of training for the city's finance officials, although it
said that was no excuse.
"South Miami's fraudulent conduct put bondholders in danger
of incurring significant additional costs associated with their
investments," Elaine Greenberg, chief of the Municipal
Securities and Public Pensions Unit in the SEC Enforcement
Division, said in a statement.
South Miami's city manager was not immediately available to
comment.
The two deals at issue, so-called conduit bonds, were made
through the Florida Municipal Loan Council and dated from 2002
and 2006 to finance a mixed-use retail and parking structure.
The SEC said that since the city loaned proceeds from the
first offering to a private developer and restructured a lease
agreement related to the parking structure before the second
sale, it put the tax-exempt status of both bond deals in
jeopardy.
In 2010, the city publicly acknowledged that the bonds'
interest payments could possibly be taxed. It then settled with
the Internal Revenue Service by paying $260,345, and secured
part of the bonds at a cost of $1.16 million in order to
maintain the tax exemption for the debt, according to the SEC.
Tax-exempt status is a valued advantage for municipal bonds.
Investors generally will accept lower interest rates on such
bonds because the interest payments are exempt from federal and
state taxation.
"The tax-exempt status of municipal bonds is vitally
important to bond investors, and we will closely scrutinize any
conduct by issuers or others that threatens that tax exemption,"
the SEC's Greenberg said.
LATEST CRACKDOWN
The SEC has limited authority over the municipal bond
market, but in recent months has begun cracking down on issuers
about providing bond buyers with accurate and timely
information.
Less than three weeks ago, the agency brought landmark
charges against Pennsylvania's capital city of Harrisburg where
according to the SEC city leaders committed fraud by glossing
over money problems in public speeches and presentations after
failing to release annual financial disclosures.
Last month it accused the city of Victorville, California,
of defrauding bond investors by inflating the value of the
property used to secure a bond sale. In March, the SEC settled
with Illinois for misleading investors about the state's
employee pension problems.
A city sells conduit bonds to finance a project that will be
used by a private, for-profit entity, and the debt is repaid
with revenues from that entity.
In order for the South Miami bonds to remain tax exempt, the
private developer had to have a limited role in the project, the
SEC said.
Municipalities "cannot rely on a lack of internal procedures
or experience in debt offerings to excuse fraudulent disclosures
made to investors," Eric Bustillo, director of the SEC's Miami
Regional Office, said in a statement.