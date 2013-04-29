BRIEF-Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system
* Moody's on Bahrain- expect modest pressure on asset quality over outlook period, problem loans rising to about 7.0% of gross loans from 6.3% at 2016 end (adds missing space)
WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged the California city of Victorville, along with an airport authority, a city official and underwriters Kinsell, Newcomb & De Dios, with defrauding investors by inflating the value of the property used to secure a 2008 bond offering.
It also said the underwriter had misused more than $2.7 million of bond proceeds to "keep itself afloat."
The commission is seeking the return of ill-gotten gains and other penalties from all defendants.
The bonds were issued to refinance debt for airport hangar construction and other redevelopment projects, according to the SEC.
* Moody's on Bahrain- expect modest pressure on asset quality over outlook period, problem loans rising to about 7.0% of gross loans from 6.3% at 2016 end (adds missing space)
May 31 UK-based financial broker NEX Group said its finance head, Stuart Bridges, had stepped down from the board and would leave the company later in the year.