March 26 The board overseeing the $3.7 trillion
U.S. municipal bond market on Monday moved closer to allowing
more investors to use electronic trading platforms, officially
seeking a change in a key regulatory definition.
The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board petitioned the
Securities and Exchange Commission to redefine "sophisticated
investor," which would help determine the suitability of
transactions for some bond buyers.
The MSRB, a self-regulatory organization made up of issuers,
analysts and bankers, writes the rules that the SEC enforces.
Specifically, the change would define a sophisticated
investor as an institutional buyer that can independently gauge
investment risks and market values of securities and can
evaluate the recommendations of broker-dealers.
If a buyer is not considered sophisticated, then investor
protections could apply and a broker-dealer would be accountable
for making sure the buyer understood the purchase.
The board began updating its rules on electronic trading
platforms in November.