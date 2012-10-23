SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services revised on Tuesday its outlook to negative from stable
on South Brunswick Township, New Jersey's general obligation
bonds, citing the municipality's budget troubles.
"We revised the outlook based on our assessment of the
township's significant decline in reserves and ongoing budgetary
pressures stemming from ongoing tax appeals, the weakened
economy, and rising expenditure costs compounded by the current
board's resistance to recent annual property tax rate increases,
even where permissible, to aid in offsetting these rising
costs," S&P credit analyst Danielle Leonardis said in a
statement.
S&P also affirmed its 'AA' long-term rating and underlying
rating on the township's general obligation debt.