SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services on Tuesday revised its outlook on South Brunswick
Township, New Jersey's general obligation bonds to negative from
stable, citing the municipality's budget troubles.
"We revised the outlook based on our assessment of the
township's significant decline in reserves and ongoing budgetary
pressures stemming from ongoing tax appeals, the weakened
economy and rising expenditure costs compounded by the current
board's resistance to recent annual property tax rate increases,
even where permissible, to aid in offsetting these rising
costs," Danielle Leonardis, an S&P credit analyst, said in a
statement.
The credit ratings agency affirmed its 'AA' long-term rating
and underlying rating on the township's general obligation debt
and assigned its 'AA' long-term rating to the township's series
2012 GO bonds.
S&P also revised its outlook to negative from stable and
affirmed its 'AA' rating on New Jersey's Stony Brook Regional
Sewerage Authority GO debt based on a weak-link approach of its
participants' underlying credit quality.
"South Brunswick Township's underlying rating is the lowest
of any of the participants," according to S&P.