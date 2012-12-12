WASHINGTON Dec 12 Investors in the $3.7
trillion U.S. municipal bond market could have easier access to
information about new issues, with the Municipal Securities
Rulemaking Board on Wednesday proposing to make preliminary
official statements more readily available.
The statements, which are released to describe the proposed
sale before the interest rates or offering prices are set, would
be posted to the board's central disclosure site known as EMMA
to help investors "make informed decisions about purchasing a
new offering," said MSRB Executive Director Lynnette Kelly in a
statement.
In its proposal, the board asks that underwriters submit the
statements by the end of the day they receive them from the
issuer. Those would be collected and posted to a centralized
database. Issuers, however, could restrict the posting of the
statement until the time of the first trade of their bonds.
The board, a self-regulatory organization made up of
bankers, advisers and issuers, is seeking comments on the
proposal until Feb. 8.