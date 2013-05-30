SAN FRANCISCO May 30 Growth in outstanding debt
issued by U.S. states slowed to 1.3 percent in 2012, well below
the 7 percent average annual growth of the past 10 years and the
recent peak of 10 percent in 2009, Moody's Investors Service
said on Thursday.
The rating agency in a report said it expects the pace of
growth in state debt to continue to be slow following three
consecutive years of declines.
"Legal debt limitations, state-level austerity spending, and
anti-debt sentiment have reduced states' appetite for new money
borrowing," said Baye Larsen, a Moody's vice president and
senior analyst. "Additionally, debt plans have been influenced
by uncertainty regarding federal fiscal policy and the impact of
federal budget austerity on the national economy."