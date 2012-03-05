SAN FRANCISCO, March 5 Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said on Monday it lowered its issuer credit
rating on Stockton, California to a selective default level of
'SD' from 'CC' after the financially troubled city missed some
debt service payments due on March 1.
The move follows S&P's decision last week to lower its
issuer credit rating on the city further into speculative grade
territory to 'CC' from 'BB'. S&P made the move after Stockton's
leaders voted to suspend about $2 million in payments on some of
its lease revenue bonds as part of a plan to restructure its
finances to avert bankruptcy.
The plan also calls for Stockton, a city of 292,000 about 85
miles east of San Francisco, to bring its major bond holders,
bond insurers, employees and retired employees into mediation
for up to 90 days. The city will try to obtain concessions in
the face of a budget shortfall seen at, in a best case scenario,
$20 million.
The mediation is required by a new state law approved after
Vallejo, California's 2008 bankruptcy. The law may help Stockton
avoid a trip to bankruptcy court. If the city, however, does not
obtain the concessions it needs to bolster its finances it will
still have the option to declare bankruptcy.
If Stockton does declare bankruptcy, it will become the
biggest U.S. city to take that drastic and rare step. Located in
California's farm-rich Central Valley, Stockton's revenue has
plummeted in recent years as its housing market became one of
the weakest in the nation. Its city manager recently said
finances have suffered from two decades of mismanagement.
Along with its downgrade, S&P said in a statement it
maintained its 'CC' issue ratings on certain series of
Stockton's appropriation-backed obligations and pension
obligation bonds and the Stockton Public Financing Authority or
Stockton Redevelopment Agency.
The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative
implications, meaning they could be downgraded.
(Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by Andrew Hay)