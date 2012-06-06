SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Fitch Ratings downgraded
on Wednesday more than $252 million of Stockton Public Finance
Authority debt after the cash-strapped city voted to allow the
city manager to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection if
necessary.
Stockton, located about 85 miles east of San Francisco in
California's Central Valley, is in confidential talks with its
creditors to obtain concessions to help close a $26 million
budget gap before the July 1 start of its next fiscal year.
Stockton has seen its credit rating slashed since its
leaders said in February they would pursue a financial
restructuring plan that includes defaulting on some debt
payments and seeking mediation with creditors.
The talks do not preclude a bankruptcy filing for Stockton.
Its spokeswoman last week said the city council would consider
granting the city manager authority for a filing, a move
endorsed by an overwhelming vote of the council on Tuesday
night.
That vote triggered Fitch's downgrade.
"The city's actions in recent months, including the
initiation of the confidential mediation process, unscheduled
debt service reserve draws on certain general fund obligations,
and the recent city council resolution authorizing a Chapter 9
contingency plan, call into question the city's ultimate
willingness to pay debt service on system obligations," Fitch
said in a statement.
Fitch lowered $55 million variable rate demand water revenue
bonds, series 2010A, to BB-plus from BBB-minus; $24.2 million of
2005 water revenue bonds, series A, to BB-plus from BBB-minus;
and $18.6 million water revenue bonds, series 2009A, to BB-plus
from BBB-minus.
Additionally, Fitch lowered $154.6 million water revenue
bonds, series 2009B taxable Build America Bonds, to BB-plus from
BBB-minus.
All of the debt remains on rating watch negative, a warning
that further downgrades are possible.
The housing market's steep downturn in inland California
slashed Stockton's revenue, forcing more than $90 million in
spending cuts over the last three years, but they have not been
enough to keep the books balanced.
