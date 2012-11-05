Nov 5 Moody's Investors Services is zeroing in on certain East Coast municipal credits h it by last week's major storm to determine if their finances can withstand the strain of lost revenue and infrastructure damage, analysts said on Monday.

The credit rating agency held out the possibility of negative credit rating actions in the wake of superstorm Sandy.

"The potential for formal rating reviews for possible downgrades or actual downgrade actions certainly exists as a consequence of this storm," said Moody's Managing Director Bob Kurtter in a conference call.

About 100 issuers in storm-hit areas with net cash balances that are 5 percent or less than their operating revenue will be reviewed regardless of their Moody's credit rating, along with issuers in parts of New York's Long Island and the entire Jersey Shore, according to Kurtter. The review will immediately focus on issuers' ability to meet November and early December debt service payments, he added.

Bond defaults are not anticipated "barring any significant change in federal policy regarding FEMA and emergency aid," said Moody's Managing Director Gail Sussman, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

As for major government issuers, Kurtter noted that both New York state and New York City have stronger liquidity positions than in the recent past, while the opposite was true for New Jersey, which is still planning to sell $2.6 billion of short-term notes in a deal that had been postponed by the storm.

Kurtter said others may turn to the U.S. municipal bond market in the wake of the storm to beef up their liquidity.

In the meantime, the flow of federal and state funds, along with insurance payments and other money into the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area should provide an economic boost that could last for several years, he said.

However, he warned of risks that the arrival of federal money could be too slow to aid issuers' liquidity problems and that federal reimbursements for public infrastructure could be delayed or denied due to policies aimed at reducing the U.S. deficit.

Moody's analysts said they were also focusing on transportation, public power, health care, housing, higher education and nonprofit credits in the region.

"Because Sandy was one of the largest storms ever to hit the region, it's going to take a fair amount of time to fully assess the extent of the damage and for us to evaluate the ability of municipal issuers to manage the operational and financial strain of the storm," Sussman said.