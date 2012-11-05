Nov 5 Moody's Investors Services is zeroing in
on certain East Coast municipal credits h it by last week's major
storm to determine if their finances can withstand the strain of
lost revenue and infrastructure damage, analysts said on Monday.
The credit rating agency held out the possibility of
negative credit rating actions in the wake of superstorm Sandy.
"The potential for formal rating reviews for possible
downgrades or actual downgrade actions certainly exists as a
consequence of this storm," said Moody's Managing Director Bob
Kurtter in a conference call.
About 100 issuers in storm-hit areas with net cash balances
that are 5 percent or less than their operating revenue will be
reviewed regardless of their Moody's credit rating, along with
issuers in parts of New York's Long Island and the entire Jersey
Shore, according to Kurtter. The review will immediately focus
on issuers' ability to meet November and early December debt
service payments, he added.
Bond defaults are not anticipated "barring any significant
change in federal policy regarding FEMA and emergency aid," said
Moody's Managing Director Gail Sussman, referring to the Federal
Emergency Management Agency.
As for major government issuers, Kurtter noted that both New
York state and New York City have stronger liquidity positions
than in the recent past, while the opposite was true for New
Jersey, which is still planning to sell $2.6 billion of
short-term notes in a deal that had been postponed by the storm.
Kurtter said others may turn to the U.S. municipal bond
market in the wake of the storm to beef up their liquidity.
In the meantime, the flow of federal and state funds, along
with insurance payments and other money into the New York, New
Jersey and Connecticut area should provide an economic boost
that could last for several years, he said.
However, he warned of risks that the arrival of federal
money could be too slow to aid issuers' liquidity problems and
that federal reimbursements for public infrastructure could be
delayed or denied due to policies aimed at reducing the U.S.
deficit.
Moody's analysts said they were also focusing on
transportation, public power, health care, housing, higher
education and nonprofit credits in the region.
"Because Sandy was one of the largest storms ever to hit the
region, it's going to take a fair amount of time to fully assess
the extent of the damage and for us to evaluate the ability of
municipal issuers to manage the operational and financial strain
of the storm," Sussman said.