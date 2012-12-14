Dec 14 Tax credits given by state governments to
businesses in the name of economic development often cost too
much and accomplish too little, a study released late on
Thursday said.
Much of the cost increases came from permissible claims for
jobs created years earlier, The Pew Center on the States said.
It singled out a New Mexico high-wage jobs tax credit as
despite creating few new high-wage jobs, the report said its
cost rose to $48 million in 2012 from $9.3 million in 2011.
The Pew study also criticized Louisiana drilling tax credits
and renewable energy tax credits in Hawaii for dramatic jumps in
cost over short time periods.
Estimating the costs of these tax incentives can be
difficult, the study added, while praising programs that include
built-in caps, such as California's film and television tax
credit, which is capped at $100 million per year for five years.
Pennsylvania's film production tax credit, Arizona's jobs
tax credit and Florida's new manufacturing incentive program
also got high marks from Pew.